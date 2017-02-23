2017 St. Paddy's Day 5K

Related Stories

Join Fox 51 for the St. Paddy's Day 5K on Saturday, March 18th. Enjoy a run, or walk, from downtown Ocala’s Citizen Circle through Ocala’s historic district. The event benefits the United Way of Marion County's work in health and wellness. Can’t make it on race day? Join the virtual 5k and complete your run or walk anytime.



What: Youth United Way – St. Paddy’s Day 5K Run/Walk

When: 8:00 am, Saturday, March 18, 2017

Where: 151 SE Osceola Avenue, Ocala, Florida



Information/Registration