2017 St. Paddy's Day 5K

Posted:Feb 23 2017 04:02PM EST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 04:02PM EST

Join Fox 51 for the St. Paddy's Day 5K on Saturday, March 18th.  Enjoy a run, or walk, from downtown Ocala’s Citizen Circle through Ocala’s historic district.  The event benefits the United Way of Marion County's work in health and wellness. Can’t make it on race day? Join the virtual 5k and complete your run or walk anytime.

What: Youth United Way – St. Paddy’s Day 5K Run/Walk
When: 8:00 am, Saturday, March 18, 2017
Where: 151 SE Osceola Avenue, Ocala, Florida

Information/Registration

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories