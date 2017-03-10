2017 Alachua County March for Babies

Hope, remember, and celebrate... At the Alachua County March for Babies.  Join Fox 51 and the March of Dimes on April 1st at Westwood Middle School in Gainesville.  With themed mission stations along the all new six mile walk, the event is a fun way to help improve the health of babies. 

