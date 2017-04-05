March for Babies 2017

Every week in Florida, more than 500 babies are born prematurely.  They need your help – to survive and to live full, healthy lives.  Join FOX 51 for the Marion County March for Babies, Saturday, April 29th at the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway, in Ocala.  Your support funds research to help give every baby a fighting chance. 

