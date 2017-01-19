Ed Sheeran's underground tunnel leads to a pub Entertainment Ed Sheeran's underground tunnel leads to a pub The "Thinking Out Loud" singer said he was motivated to build the secret passageway by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

“It was going to be Peter Jackson’s house and he’s just got like loads of secret passageways and underground tunnels. I went there and was like I want all of this on a smaller scale.”

And the Grammy winner said having the party room separated from his living quarters is ideal.

“So basically there’s an underground tunnel to get there that you can close off. So if I have a party everyone goes in the pub and no one can get in the house so you get no one, raiding the cupboards or smashing anything.”

Those red Solo cups can get really messy!