Meet the new 'Scarface' Entertainment Meet the new 'Scarface' Scarface is going Rogue.

- Scarface is going Rogue.

A remake of the 1983 film has found its Tony Montana. Say hello to … Diego Luna.

The Rogue One star will takeover the role made famous by Al Pacino, with some other tweaks to the gangster epic’s storyline.

While the 1983 film detailed the rise of a Cuban immigrant in Miami during the ’80s, the new version focuses on a Mexican immigrant in present day Los Angeles.

Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua was set to helm the remake, but recently walked away from the project. Universal is meeting with other top directors to get the film going by spring.

But there’s still no word on who will take on Michelle Pfeiffer‘s starmaking role of Elvira Hancock.

Regardless, it’s sure to be a killer flick!