'Footloose' town bans Valentine's dance party

A town has taken a page straight out of the ’80s film Footloose and banned dancing … sorta.

Residents of Henryetta, Oklahoma had a Valentine’s Day party canceled over an archaic law that bans dancing within 500 feet from a church. Lawd have mercy!

While the ordinance hasn’t been enforced in decades, the owner of the facility in which the dance was going to take place canceled the event so as not to be accused of getting special treatment since her husband is the city attorney.

The town hopes to officially overturn the ordinance during a special town meeting on February 22.

In the meantime, if anyone in town wants to cut loose they’ll have to do it at home.