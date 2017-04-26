Beyonce wants to school you Entertainment Beyonce wants to school you Get in formation, ladies!

In honor of the one year anniversary of her hit album Lemonade, Beyonce has launched a scholarship to fund the college education of four young women.

The Formation Scholars hopes to “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.” Call Becky with the good hair!

The scholarships will be awarded to women pursuing degrees in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.

Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College will each receive one scholarship which will then be awarded to four young women.

They’ll be getting their B.A. from Queen Bey!