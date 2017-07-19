Mariah is making a drama series about her life

- Mariah Carey is all about drama and herself, so it seems appropriate that she’s creating a scripted drama series based on her real-life experiences. It’s must-see Mimi!

The pop diva is executive producing the TV show for Starz, alongside Rush Hour director Brett Ratner.

While the series isn’t a straight-up biopic of the “We Belong Together” singer, the story will be a fictional version inspired by Mariah’s experiences in the music business.

According to Deadline:

“The drama is set in 1986 New York City and chronicles the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old girl, an aspiring singer-songwriter who survived a difficult childhood to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time.”

Although no one has been cast yet, our girl Porsha made it clear she thinks Ariana Grande should play the lead role. Do you know her?!

Let us know who you think should star as the up-and-coming pop diva?