Kanye West and Jay-Z's feud is now a movie

- After this Kanye West and Jay-Z news, we may really need to Watch the Throne!

A new documentary out of the U.K. called Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye tells the story of how the two collaborators and self-described brothers’ partnership fell apart. It’s got all the tea including footage and testimonials about the besties turned enemies.

The feud came to light after Kanye West went on numerous rants during his Saint Pablo Tour about Jay-Z not calling him after Kim Kardashian West’s robbery. Jay-Z stayed silent until 4:44 dropped where he addressed the beef on his track “Kill Jay Z.”

“You walking around like you invincible/You dropped out of school, you lost your principles/I know people backstabbed you, I felt bad too./ But this ‘f–keverybody’ attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe/But you got hurt because you think KumbaYe/You gave him 20 million without thinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f–k was he thinkin’?/’F–k wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Then, in a timely fashion, Kanye West then ended his contract with Tidal over a “money dispute.”

