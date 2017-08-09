Calvin Harris is the world's highest-paid DJ

- Calvin Harris may want to change his song “How Deep Is Your Love” to “How Deep Is Your Pocket”!

Forbes released their “The World’s Highest-Paid DJs” for 2017 and coming in at #1 is Calvin Harris!

Calvin Harris has secured this spot for the past five years making $48.5 million this year alone.

Forbes acknowledged a lack of diversity on this list considering “among the top ten, there are no women, and all hail from the U.S. or northern Europe,” but strangely enough, age is well represented. “The oldest, 49-year-old David Guetta (No. 7, $25 million), could easily be the father of Martin Garrix (No. 9, $19.5 million), who just reached legal drinking age.” The two newcomers to the list include Marshmello and The Chainsmokers.

See if your favorite DJ made the list!

Calvin Harris -48.5 million

Tiësto – $39 million

The Chainsmokers – $38 million

Skrillex – $30 million

Steve Aoki – $29.5 million

Diplo – $28.5 million

David Guetta – $25 million

Marshmello – $21 million

Martin Garrix – $19.5 million

Zedd – $19 million