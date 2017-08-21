Ne-Yo declares beef with... beef?

- After watching the Netflix documentary What The Health, Ne-Yo has turned vegan.

What the Health is a documentary that uncovers some truths about the meat and dairy industry and the possibility that a vegan lifestyle can reverse chronic diseases.

Ne-Yo posted a video on his Facebook page at the grocery store and admitted: “I need y’all to send me some vegan recipes and stuff that I can actually eat ‘cause I’m in the grocery store lost.”

He jokes about how hard it’s going to be to make the transition in Atlanta saying “they fry water in Atlanta.” However, he’s determined to make the life change.

“I ain’t messing with that meat no more. Sorry, I can’t. After watching that. Can’t do it. It’s really a little mind-blowing at how blissfully ignorant I was for so long… I was absolutely not anticipating this vegan thing. I am anticipating the end result. I’m not really a fruit and vegetables person. I never have been. But if it means adding some years to my life…”

Our very own Porsha Williams had the same experience! Who is here for the Porsha Williams and Ne-Yo cooking club?