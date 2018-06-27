Toy Story Land set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on Saturday

- Toy Story Land is set to open at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios on Saturday, June 30th.

The new addition to the park is filled with oversized replicas of old-school toys. For example, guests will see lampposts shaped like towering Tinkertoys, gigantic colored blocks, a Jenga tower, and other massive playthings. This will make human visitors feel like they've shrunk to the size of a toy.

Toy Story Land will feature two all-new attractions and one expanded favorite. Guests can take a spin with the flying saucers in toy spaceships on Alien Swirling Saucers, whoosh along a family-friendly rollercoaster on the Slinky Dog Dash, or score high on Toy Story Mania!

Visitors will also be able to experience all their favorite characters from the Disney-Pixar animated film "Toy Story." Woody, Buzz, Slinky Dog, Wheezy the Penguin, and the Green Army Men come to life in the larger-than-life outdoors setting of Andy's backyard.

Eating at Toy Story Land will also be quite the experience, as Woody's Lunch Box will offer a variety of delicious classics with a creative twist. Some of the items offered will be a S'more French Toast Breakfast Sandwich, Monte Cristo with Raspberry Jam, and a BBQ Brisket Melt.

Toy Story Land is the largest expansion in the history of Disney's Hollywood Studios. It was announced at the D23 Expo in April 2015.