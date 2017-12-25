Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom reaches capacity

- Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has announced that Magic Kingdom Park hit capacity on Christmas morning.

Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park were not affected by the closures.

Please read the following update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/mN0ankvKjz — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 25, 2017

Park officials say that they originally anticipated that Magic Kingdom would reopen by 5:30 p.m. today, but it actually re-opened at 1:20 p.m.

As of 1:20p, Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park are available to all Guests. — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 25, 2017





Call 407-560-5000 for theme park availability.