Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom reaches capacity

Posted: Dec 25 2017 01:35PM EST

Updated: Dec 25 2017 03:50PM EST

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has announced that Magic Kingdom Park hit capacity on Christmas morning.

Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park were not affected by the closures.

Park officials say that they originally anticipated that Magic Kingdom would reopen by 5:30 p.m. today, but it actually re-opened at 1:20 p.m.

 


 

Call 407-560-5000 for theme park availability. 

 

