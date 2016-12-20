Driver trapped under semi survives car accident in Marion County

- During the overnight hours early Tuesday morning, Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and a white Honda sedan, at the intersection of South US Highway 441 & SE 131st Place in Summerfield.

MCFR crews arrived on scene at 2:24 aa.m., discovering the female driver of the Honda entrapped underneath the rear end of the tractor trailer.

Fortunately crews were able to free the driver from the wreckage in just about 10 minutes. The driver was declared a "trauma alert" and transported to a local trauma hospital.