3 alarm fire destroys hotel, home to dozens of families

- Osceola County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that burned down a large portion of the Unno Boutique Hotel, leaving at least 200 people without a place to live Friday.

The blaze started just before 5 a.m. The fire chief believes it started in an unoccupied area of the hotel where crews have been renovating the property.

Many families living on the property have been renting rooms there for months.

Several rooms were gutted by fire, destroying guests’ personal items and valuables.

The Red Cross and several government agencies have stepped up to help the victims, many of them are families with small children.

Kissimmee Middle School opened as a shelter Friday night and could house families for the next week.

County leaders have set up a link on their website Osceola.org, where you can click on the "Osceola REDI" button to donate, with money raised going directly to the victims.