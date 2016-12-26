Finding the best deals after Christmas in Central Florida Home Finding the best deals after Christmas in Central Florida Big deals and deep discounts! Holiday shoppers were hoping to save big bucks on day-after Christmas shopping.

Shoppers like Jenny Northington, of Altamonte Springs, and her family were strolling through Tanger Outlets in Daytona Beach on a mission. "It's like crazy. Seventy-five percent off sales and things like that." Jenny Northington explained.

People were hunting down After Christmas day deals. John Moulton and Lindsay Barbour hoped to save around $75. "Hoping to find some good deals at Nike, Under Armour," John Moulton of Atlanta, Georgia explained said. "Get some good athletic apparel."

It turns out you could find excersise clothing at 50% off some places, says dealnews.com. The site said sales happening now are comparable to Black Friday bargains.

What are other hot items to snag, according to the site?

Cameras - You might find refurbished lenses for $50 and up to $700 off of some cameras.

Clothing - You can find some deep discounts on clothes like men's pants. It's also a good idea to use those gift cards.

Video games - PC owners can find deals at Amazon.com. Console gamers can head to GameStop to find big sales.

Christmas Decor - You might be able to find stores chopping 75% off at some places.

"I was gonna say you should get all of your Christmas stuff," Lindsay Barbour, of Atlanta, Georgia, explained.

"Your gifts for next year. But we're probably just going to buy stuff that I want to wear today."

A new University of Florida study said consumer confidence is up almost 7 points right now. The highest it's been since March 2015. Why? Florida growing economy say experts. "It's always great when there's an increased confidence," Moulton said. "There's more spending, puts more back in the economy."

As shoppers continue after Christmas shopping. Lori Bates, another shopper, said, "I think it's great! That's the time when you want to get the good savings."

For January, experts said they expect consumer confidence to stay the same as it was for the last two years.