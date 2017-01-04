Bomb threat reported at 2 Jewish community centers in Orange County Home Bomb threat reported at 2 Jewish community centers in Orange County Bomb squads gave the all clear after threatening calls were made to two central Florida Jewish Centers Wednesday.

Separate calls were made to the Chabad of South Orlando on Sand Lake Road and the Roth Jewish Community Center on Maitland Avenue declaring there were explosives on each property.

The Maitland Police Department searched the community center on Maitland Avenue, which is home to two schools, a gym, some offices and a Holocaust museum.

Lt. Louis Grindle of the Maitland Police Department said a man called the threat into the school, “Stating there was some sort of explosive device.”

At the same time, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office searched the location on Sand Lake Road. About 40 people, including school children, were evacuated. No explosives were found at either location.

Police are comparing the calls and trying to trace them back to the person—or people—who made them. Right now, they say neither rises to the level of a hate crime.