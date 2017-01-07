Early morning storms give way to chilly temps

- Early morning thunderstorms will give way to chilly temperatures in Central Florida Saturday into Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Lake and Volusia Counties and officials said that same system will continue to move across Central Florida.

Storms will move across Orange and Seminole Counties by 7:30 a.m., Saturday.

The National Weather Service said once the storms clear, chilly temperatures will follow.

Officials said the arctic high pressure system will move across Central Florida bringing freezing temperatures to the northern parts of Florida.

The coastal areas will see temperatures in the 40's.

Breezy conditions will also make it feel even colder due to the wind chill factor and a hard freeze is expected Saturday evening.

