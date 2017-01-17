Letter containing white powder sent to Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs

- Tense moments Tuesday morning after a letter containing a suspicious substance was found in a downtown office building in Orlando.

Orange County Fire Department Assistant Chief, Paul Plaugher, told FOX 35's David Williams they got the call around 9 a.m.

The hazmat team arrived at the Orange County Internal Operations Centre on South Street, in downtown Orlando, and found a letter addressed to Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs.

Inside the letter was a white powder. Plaugher says the hazmat team suited up and tested the material inside the letter. Fire crews determined the powder wasn't hazardous.

Though Plaugher said there was a fear the powder could be anthrax or another substance. "Always, there's a fear that it could be something; that it could be dangerous to the touch or if you inhale it," he explained Tuesday morning.

Plaugher said the hazmat team could not confirm what the white powder was, but it was not dangerous.

The all clear was given to the building and employees well before noon.