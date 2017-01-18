Jewish center in Maitland evacuated for the second time in two weeks

- The Roth Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando in Maitland was once again evacuated Wednesday morning for the second time in two weeks. According to the Maitland Police Department, the building received a threatening phone call saying there was an explosive on the property.

Police say the person on the phone had a muffled voice and may have been using some sort of voice distortion mechanism.

All the students at the school were evacuated while authorities combed through the property. There are no reports of any injuries.

The facility is located at 851 N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. Traffic in the area has been affected by the incident.

The same Jewish community center had to be evacuated on January 4th when a bomb threat was made there and the Chabad of South Orlando on Sand Lake Road.

Story from January 4th: Bomb threat reported at 2 Jewish community centers in Orange County

This story is developing as we will continue to update as more information becomes available.