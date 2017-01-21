Deputies: Man killed in deputy involved shooting

- The Alachua County Sheriff's office said a man was killed after being shot by deputies late Friday night.

Deputies said they were called to the Scottish Inn at 4341 SW 13th Street in Gainesville around 11:10 p.m. Friday about a wanted man that was possibly staying there.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the man matching the description in the parking lot of the hotel.

Deputies said when the man saw them, he pulled out a handgun and started making threats to either shoot himself or have law enforcement shoot him. He fled from the deputies who gave chase.

The man came out from between two buildings and was ordered to drop his weapon, deputies said.

When the man refused to drop his weapon, the deputies fired at him. Officials said the man was killed at the scene and no one else was injured during the confrontation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and per department procedure, the deputies involved will be on administrative leave.

Officials said they are not releasing the man's identity at this time.