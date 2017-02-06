Man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend's father Home Man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend's father A domestic dispute turned deadly in Daytona Beach. Dominic Neeley is accused in the shooting and he went before a judge Monday morning.

- A domestic dispute turned deadly in Daytona Beach. Dominic Neeley is accused in the shooting and he went before a judge Monday morning.

“He's innocent! He was scared for his life! He was scared! Everybody knows he's a good person,” said Neeley’s grandmother Ms. Connie.

She did not want to show her face, but is defending her 21 year old grandson. He's charged with killing his ex-girlfriend's father, Anthony Fields.

A judge denied his bond and will remain in the Flagler County Jail pending trial on a long list of charges including first degree murder, resisting arrest, and aggravated fleeing and eluding police. "He don't deserve this! He just don't deserve this,” whaled his grandmother.

According to police, Sunday night an argument escalated to a fight between Neeley, his ex-girlfriend Chakera Fields, and her parents at the couple's home in Daytona Beach. Police said Neeley ran to his car grabbed a gun and shot his ex-girlfriend's dad several times, killing him. They say one of the bullets grazed the girlfriend's mom, but she'll be ok.

Police stated after the shooting, Neeley took off and they chased him for thirty minutes to his grandmother's home. She told us she heard the sirens and then her grandson banging on her door. "I said hey! Don't shoot him! I said please don't shoot him! I don't know what's going on but I said please don't shoot him,” said Ms. Connie.

She said the couple never split up and they have a 3-month baby girl together. Now two fathers are gone: one lost his life and the other is behind bars. "I am very sorry that it happened to the family, to the whole family, I'm very sorry. The only thing we can do is pray,” said Neeley’s grandmother.

Fox35 attempted to contact the Field family, but have not yet heard back.