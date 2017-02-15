Alert for missing Florida girl in Hillsborough County

- Deputies in Hillsborough County are asking for the public's help finding a girl who left home last night and has not been seen since.

According to HCSO, 11-year-old Jenna Irmler was last seen around 9 p.m. at her home on Centerbrook Drive in Brandon. She was discovered missing around 5 a.m. today.

The view from SkyFOX showed investigators at the home and yellow crime scene tape across the driveway.

Jenna has Asperger's syndrome and deputies are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.