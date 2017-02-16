Police release sketch of rape suspect from Satellite Beach [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Satellite Beach Police sketch Home Police release sketch of rape suspect from Satellite Beach The Satellite Beach Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect they believe committed sexual assault on a female victim Sunday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police: Woman beaten, raped at Satellite Beach

The suspect is described as a white male between 30-40 years of age, approximately 175 pounds, medium build, and light brown hair. The believe the suspect may have possible scratches on face near eyes and altered speech due to a severe injury to his tongue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Police are investigating after they say a woman was attacked and raped by a stranger while at a local beachfront park. According to investigators, it happened at Hightower Beach Park at around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the woman was sitting in her car reading with the window down when the man snuck up to her and dragged her out.

Investigators say the 59-year-old woman was beaten and raped next to her car in the parking lot.