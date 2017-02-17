Florida Hospital surprises local charities with $10,000 donations

- Several local charities are receiving a very special surprise gift from Florida Hospital — a $10,000 donation made on behalf of the organization’s more than 2,400 physicians.

The special deliveries began Valentine’s Day, when Florida Hospital leaders hand-delivered checks to Camp Thunderbird in Apopka and Harvest Time International in Sanford.

Each year, Florida Hospital makes donations to local nonprofits in recognition of the selfless work its physicians perform. The tradition is extra special this year because the charities are being surprised with the donations.

John Murphy, founder and president of Harvest Time International, thought he was going to give Florida Hospital leaders a tour of his facility. But instead, hospital leaders arrived with balloons and a check.

Murphy said the money will help his organization “tremendously.” “We will be able to do a lot of good work and help a lot of people,” he said. “We appreciate it.”

The Community Hope Center of Osceola County, which provides a variety of services including health and dental care, and rental and food assistance, is the latest organization to receive the special delivery. On Friday, Florida Hospital leaders surprised CEO Mary Downey with a $10,000 check.

And one other local charity will be surprised on an upcoming day.

The organizations were selected by Florida Hospital leaders because of their mission and services that improve the lives of Central Floridians.

Camp Thunderbird holds camps for children and adults with special needs such as Down syndrome, autism and cerebral palsy. The program teaches participants key skills, while also providing respite to caregivers.

Harvest Time International provides programs that aid with hunger, health, housing and disaster relief.

“In 2016, our physicians cared for more than 2 million patients in our hospitals, outpatient offices such as Centra Care, and medical practices. Their reach is expansive and we are grateful for their service,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of Florida Hospital and Adventist Health System’s Central Florida Region. “We are honored to support local organizations that share this commitment to improving the health and wellness of all Central Floridians.”