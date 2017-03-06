Fatal crash in Palm Bay: 1 dead, another in critical condition

- A fatal car accident in Palm Bay Sunday night lead to the death of one person and another in critical condition according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Eldron Boulevard and Entrada. According to police, the vehicle was driving southbound when it hit a concrete power pole.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, the driver was pronounced dead with the passenger in critical condition. There are no other details available at this point during the investigation. We will update this story when more information becomes available.