OPD Chief: Prosecutor won't seek death penalty against Markeith Loyd, man accused of killing cop

- Orlando Police Chief John Mina tells FOX 35 News that he has learned the State Attorney's Office will not pursue the death penalty in the murder of an Orlando police officer.

Loyd was the subject of a weeks-long manhunt following the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, 24, and her unborn child. Loyd is also accused of killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, 42, as she approached Loyd outside an Orlando-area Walmart.

Chief Mina tells FOX 35 "I am extremely disappointed in the decision. I personally have seen video of Markeith Loyd executing Lt. Clayton while lying defenseless on the ground. This heinous crime is why we have the death penalty in the first place."

The man accused of gunning down an Orlando police officer just weeks after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend has been indicted in the two first-degree murder cases.

A grand jury indicted Loyd on two first-degree murder charges in February. Additionally, he faces charges of killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother and attempted first degree murder with a firearm. The attempted murder charge stems from the shooting of Dixon's brother, who was left critically injured following an alleged altercation with Loyd at the home of Dixon's parents.

FOX 35 has reached out to the State Attorney's Office seeking comment.