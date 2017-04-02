Deputies: Car burglary victim hit with baseball bat

- Lake County deputies are talking to three juveniles after reports of car burlaries near Mount Dora.



Deputies started getting calls Sunday morning after reports of car burglaries were coming in on Northland Road in Mount Dora.



During the burglaries, one of the car owners confronted the three juveniles with a baseball bat, deputies said.



One of the kids was able to get the bat away from the victim and hit him with it. The victim was taken to the hospital, deputies said.



Deputies were able to catch up with the three, who are being questioned.



