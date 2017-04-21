Kissimmee police investigating suspicious package

- Someone left a suspicious package on Broadway Friday morning, according to Kissimmee police.



Police say that the person who left the package near a propane tank openly stated it was a bomb.



Detectives say they are speaking to the suspect now.



The Orange County Bomb Squad is assisting Kissimmee Police with the investigation.



Broadway is shut down from Ruby Avenue and Neptune Road, and all businesses on Broadway are being evacuated.



This is a breaking news story, check back often for updates.