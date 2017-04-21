Kissimmee police investigating suspicious package

Posted:Apr 21 2017 11:02AM EDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 12:24PM EDT

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Someone left a suspicious package on Broadway Friday morning, according to Kissimmee police.

Police say that the person who left the package near a propane tank openly stated it was a bomb.

Detectives say they are speaking to the suspect now.

The Orange County Bomb Squad is assisting Kissimmee Police with the investigation.

Broadway is shut down from Ruby Avenue and Neptune Road, and all businesses on Broadway are being evacuated.

This is a breaking news story, check back often for updates.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories