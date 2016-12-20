The perfect holiday gift isn't anything you can wrap News The perfect holiday gift isn't anything you can wrap Don't know what to wrap up under the tree this year? Here's an idea: try "nothing" and give an experience instead! There's a science to everything-- including gift giving. If your goal is to strengthen your relationship with the giftee, new research suggests that "experiential gifts" are the way to go.

Don’t know what to wrap up under the tree this year? Here’s an idea: try “nothing” and give an experience instead! There’s a science to everything-- including gift giving. If your goal is to strengthen your relationship with the giftee, new research suggests that “experiential gifts” are the way to go.

A study from the University of Toronto and the UCLA focused on how effective gifts are in building relationships. Co-author Cindy Chan explained, “the reason experiential gifts are more socially connecting is that they tend to be more emotionally evocative. An experiential gift elicits a strong emotional response when a recipient consumes it — like the fear and awe of a safari adventure, the excitement of a rock concert or the calmness of a spa — and is more intensely emotional than a material possession.”

If you don’t feel like a small envelope with concert tickets or amusement park passes is enough, include a playlist or a joke of the day calendar. They also suggest a framed photo or engraved jewelry as gifts the resonate emotionally.

If you’re still feeling the pressure of picking the perfect present, watch the video above for more tips!