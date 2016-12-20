Four missing Ocala kids returned, safe

- Deputies in Marion County say four children, who were considered missing and endangered, have been surrendered to authorities by their mother and are safe.

Aryanna Nidia Robles-Nieves, 15, Aubriella Dieffenbacher-Nieves, 5, Totty Dieffenbacher-Nieves, 3, and Malachi Dieffenbacher-Nieves, 2, are in good health and are now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the children had not been seen by DCF investigators or school officials since November 17.

The kids were believed to be with their parents, Joyce Nieves and James Dieffenbacher. Nieves brought the children to deputies just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies were concerned about the children, they say, because the couple has "a history of drugs, domestic violence, and living in hazardous conditions." DCF also had a judge's permission to take the kids into custody.

Nieves was free to go after she dropped off the children, because the pick-up order was just for the kids. Dieffenbacher was not present