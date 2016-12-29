New details in crash that killed sisters News New details in crash that killed sisters The crash that killed two girls Wednesday on North Orange Blossom trail was the latest in what the Florida Highway Patrol says has been an especially deadly year on Orange County Roads.

According to troopers, sisters Kayla Johnson, 10, and Jasmin Johnson, 12, of Apopka, died after the car that their mother, April Gallon, 31, was driving was broad sided, causing it to roll over and land at the bottom of an embankment Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Kim Montes, investigators believe Gallon lost control of the Pontiac sedan when she changed lanes to avoid a vehicle that had pulled into traffic on North Orange Blossom Trail near Brownell Street.

The Pontiac crossed into oncoming traffic where it was hit by an SUV. Montes said Gallon was driving on a learner’s permit without a licensed driver in the car, which is a traffic violation but not a criminal offense.

According to the highway patrol no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and both girls were wearing seatbelts.

The Highway Patrol has investigated 124 fatal crashes in Orange County so far this year. That is 34 more than 2015 when troopers investigated 90 fatal crashes.

“We haven’t seen these numbers in a long time,” Montes said.

The number of fatal crashes is up just slightly in Brevard and Volusia Counties, down in Lake and Seminole Counties and the same in Osceola County, Montes said.

One deadly crash is too many. For the family that’s lost two little girls, it is almost unbearable.

“Just devastating. Devastating,” said Sharon Carter who described the Johnson girls as fun-loving and active.