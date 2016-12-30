Freeze Warning issued for some counties News Freeze Warning issued for some counties A cold front that moved over the state on Thursday is now located over southern Florida and will continue to wash out, forecasters say.

Strong high pressure over Louisiana will ridge east over the northern gulf coast and over Florida, and with this high taking control of the weather, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will rise over the next two days.

The main weather concern late Friday evening and into Saturday morning will be much colder temperatures than

we have seen over the past couple of weeks. Some of the coldest will filter in on a north-northeast wind lows in the mid 30s to low 40s region wide.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Alachua, Gilchrist, Putnam, and Marion counties in the FOX 35/FOX 51 viewing areas. Some freezing temperatures could impact western and northern parts of Flagler and Volusia counties.

Saturday will be another mostly sunny day as the high pressure moves over northern Florida. This will also cause a shift in the winds to the east-southeast which will help moderate the temperatures again with daytime highs in the low to mid 70s expected on Saturday.