Lake County cracks down on underage alcohol sales News Lake County cracks down on underage alcohol sales Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office are cracking down on store clerks who sell alcohol to minors.

The Sheriff's Office released new numbers from a two-day sting, in which dozens of stores were observed by undercover investigators in locations all across the county. In the end, more than 20 clerks were charged.

In all, 83 different stores were investigated with warnings, citations and fines having been issued. Lt. John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff's Office tells Fox 35, this is not the first such sting and they expect more in the future.