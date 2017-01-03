Man accused of shooting at cows along Florida's Turnpike [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Elvis Antonio Artola News Man accused of shooting at cows along Florida's Turnpike A man is facing several charges after being accused of shooting at cows while traveling along Florida's Turnpike. News outlets report the Florida Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Elvis Antonio Artola was arrested Saturday after troopers received a call about a man hanging out of a car shooting a rifle near Osceola Parkway.

Dashboard camera video released Tuesday by the Florida Highway Patrol shows troopers pulling over a car carrying a man who allegedly hung half of his body out of a back passenger window so that he could fire a Bushmaster rifle at cows on the side of Florida’s Turnpike on New Year’s Day.

Elvis Artola, 30, of Juno Beach is facing several.

The Florida Highway Patrol Artola was arrested Saturday after troopers received a 911 call from another drive on the turnpike.

The caller told the dispatcher, “He was right next to me when it happened. I braked and then that's when I saw him with his gun going back in his car.”

Troopers say the driver of the blue Hyundai Sonata with Artola in the back seat told them that he pulled over so Artola could use the bathroom when Artola began firing into the woods. The driver said he wasn't sure whether Artola was trying to shoot cows.

An arrest report says Artola continued shooting as the car travelled down the highway. He faces several charges including firing a weapon in public.

The dash camera video shows troopers removing Bushmaster rifle from the trunk of the Hyundai. They say it had recently been fired.