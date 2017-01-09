Officer shot and killed in Orlando; manhunt for suspect underway

- A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department has been identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. She was a 17-year veteran at the Orlando Police Department. She passed away at 7:40 a.m. Police Chief John Mina said Clayton was married with two children. "She's a hero who gave her life protecting the community she loves," Chief Mina added.

The Orlando Police Department announced a reward of up to $60,000 for any information in regards to the whereabouts of the suspect Markeith Loyd.

In addition to the tragedy felt by the Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Office is also in mourning after a deputy responding to the shooting was later killed while searching for the suspect.

Loyd was spotted Monday morning fleeing in a vehicle from the Walmart on Princeton Street by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy. Loyd pulled into a nearby apartment complex and began firing at deputies, hitting one unmarked SUV twice.

The deputy involved in this shooting was unharmed.

According to authorities Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again. That vehicle was later abandoned.

FOX35 did speak with a few witnesses in the area during the shooting. "There was a bunch of chaos, a bunch of people running, yelling, and screaming, all confused, confused as to where to go, what to do and how do to get out of there,” said Chris, a witness who was shopping inside at the time of the shooting. “I saw all the chaos going on and I saw all the officers, I heard all the people screaming, didn’t think much of it, but then I thought it finally ended in a place where there’s going to be a locked down," Chris said.

