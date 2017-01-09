U.S. Navy dolphins keeping all mammals safe News U.S. Navy dolphins keeping all mammals safe The U.S. Navy has been using marine mammals like dolphins and sea lions since the 1960's, though it was classified until the early 1990's. The U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program (NMMP) served in Vietnam and played a key role in 2003 for the Iraq invasion when dolphins and sea lions tagged hidden mines in the Persian Gulf. The dolphins are even trained to disarm mines themselves, but have never had to do so with live ordnance.

Marine mammals such as bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions are trained by the Navy to find lost equipment, detect underwater mines, and identify swimmers in restricted areas. Not only are they fast, but their echolocation is unmatched by technology and machines.

The US Navy has been using dolphins & sea lions to detect underwater mines since 1960 https://t.co/M83k5K1JBz pic.twitter.com/o7ajJkBgMR — The Vintage News (@TvnVintage) September 3, 2016

It started in 1960 when the Navy acquired a dolphin named “Notty” in hopes of learning how to create less drag on torpedoes and submarines. They abandoned the biomechanic study when they noticed how smart and trainable they were. It didn’t take long before they discovered their amazing sonar and how useful that could be for military operations.

It has been reported that dolphins in the NMMP have even been trained to kill with firearms and gas needles strapped to their heads, however the Navy emphatically denies such reports.

Great news: Navy dolphins to help locate rare vaquita porpoise (photo: Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times) https://t.co/fLPujyjTDd pic.twitter.com/A82vbewb31 — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) January 5, 2017

One thing that is certain, is the marine mammals in the Navy help save human lives and have served our country. Now, they are helping us again -- but this time to save their distant relatives in an interspecies rescue mission. Watch the video to see how they are helping save an entire species from extinction.