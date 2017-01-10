Universal Orlando hiring for Volcano Bay Water Theme Park

- Universal Orlando Resort is hiring full-time and part-time positions available at Universal's Volcano Bay Water Theme Park. Positions are available in all areas including Culinary, Food Services, Security, Lifeguards, Custodial, Parking & Transportation, Ticket Sales & Turnstiles - and more.

As part of these hiring efforts more than 1,700 new team members will join the Universal Orlando team, the company says.

In addition to multiple job fairs Universal Orlando will hold over the coming weeks, a special open call for lifeguards will be held on Sat., Jan. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Universal's HR office. Universal Orlando will hire more than 400 Lifeguards to support the new water theme park.



Volcano Bay will span 30-acres and feature a multi-directional wave pool with sandy beaches, a winding river, twisting multi-rider raft rides, and speeding body slides that drop from the top of the volcano into the waters below.



