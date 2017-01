Man shot, killed by Ocala police officers identified News Man shot, killed by Ocala police officers ID'd Police say a 54-year-old white man was fatally shot by officers at an Ocala hotel after a confrontation.

Authorities say, just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, there was an armed confrontation between Keven Ernest Tree and officers at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 1212 S. Pine Avenue. Tree was killed, but no officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.