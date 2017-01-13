Epcot kicks off International Festival of the Arts News Epcot kicks off International Festival of the Arts Walt Disney World Resort is introducing a new festival, which debuts this weekend.

Epcot International Festival of the Arts will be held Fridays through Mondays starting through Feb. 20, 2017. The event will feature new art each week, showcasing celebrated work by Disney historical artists like Mary Blair and Herb Ryman. The event will also feature art being created live by artists like Joe Kaminski and Costa Alavezos.

Guests can also enjoy the performing arts thanks to Disney Theatrical Productions, which will bring an exciting showcase of favorite music and Broadway talent to the America Gardens Theatre stage. Performances will be at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday through Monday of each festival weekend. Guests can expect to hear some phenomenal Broadway talent live, performing songs from some of Disney on Broadway’s award-winning shows, like ‪The Lion King‪, Newsies, and Aladdin.

New Food Studios will showcase culinary creations so delicious and intricate, guests may not know if the menus are for admiring or eating.

There will also be hands-on experiences for the whole family, favorite Disney characters channeling their favorite artists, seminars and more.

The festival is included with regular Epcot admission.

Information provided by Disney Parks Blog.