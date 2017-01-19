Accused killer Markeith Loyd defiant during first court appearance News Accused killer Markeith Loyd makes first court appearance Murder suspect Markeith Loyd said he plans to represent himself during a fiery first appearance in court Thursday morning at the Orange County Jail. During the proceedings, Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant.

Loyd, 41, was appearing for homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and will soon face more charges when Orlando police finish charging him with the killing of Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd directed expletive-laced outbursts at a judge and declared that many of the accusations against him are "made up."

Loyd is accused of killing Sade Dixon and their unborn child in December and Lt. Clayton last week.

Loyd was apprehended Tuesday at an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Lescot Lane near Raleigh and Conley Street in the Carver Shores area about 7 p.m., police said. Video of the takedown was recorded through aerial surveillance and was released early Thursday afternoon. (SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW FULL CLIP)

He was injured during the arrest and spent 21 hours in the hospital before being taken to the Orange County Jail. Loyd said he was roughed up, even though he didn't resist arrest following an intense manhunt.

"They done took my eye, they done broke my nose, broke my jaw. They did all this [expletive], said I resisted," Loyd told a judge. "I done crawled out to the [expletive] road, so how did I resist?"

Armed guards pushed him out the back doors of Orlando Regional Medical Center in a wheelchair, with a bandaged head and left eye Wednesday. Loyd can be seen wearing a bandage in a newly-released jail booking photograph, also released on Thursday.

Loyd faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful killing of an unborn child.

Loyd remains being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.