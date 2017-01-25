Florida teen accused of impersonating deputy News Florida teen accused of impersonating deputy A Eustis teenager has been arrested, accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer in Sumter County.

Ka'mesha Nicole Byrd, 19, has been identified as the suspect in an impersonation of a law enforcement officer case from January 16 in The Villages. Authorities said surveillance videos led detectives to a grey Nissan Maxima which had been borrowed by Byrd.

A family member told investigators that Byrd has in the past identified herself as a police explorer and also an employee of an unknown police department.

Detectives said Byrd admitted she had impersonated a deputy on multiple occasions in both Sumter and Marion counties. They said she also expressed to detectives that she desired to attend a law enforcement academy and become an officer.

At the time of her arrest, Byrd surrendered a BB gun pistol which is believed to have been worn during the offenses. She does not have a criminal history.

Byrd was booked into the Lake County Jail on a $2,000 bond.