Frost Advisory for all of Central Florida News Frost Advisory for all of Central Florida A frost advisory is in effect tonight for all of Central Florida from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

FOX 35/FOX 51 viewers in rural areas are advised to cover up sensitive vegetation.

"Expect patchy frost for all counties, except along the beach and also in downtown Orlando," said FOX 35/FOX 51 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards. "Clear skies and calm conditions will allow temperatures to fall rapidly with most locations reaching the upper 30s by sunrise."

A warming trend is expected as we move closer to the weekend, Richards said.