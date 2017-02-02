Woman stabs man who allegedly tried to rape her News Woman stabs man who allegedly tried to rape her The Lake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who is accused of brutally attacking a woman in the Four Corners area of Clermont.

- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who is accused of brutally attacking a woman in the Four Corners area of Clermont.

Authorities received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning informing then of the incident at the Ashton Chase Apartments. Deputies were told that the suspect was dragging the victim by the hair and being very violent.

Sgt. Fred Jones, with the Sheriff's Office explained that the suspect, "surprises her, drags her out of the car and he pretty much said that he was going to rape her, and she begged and pleaded and he told her to shut up."

Upon arrival, deputies followed a blood trail which led to the suspect, 22-year-old Robert Pascual, lying underneath a stairwell.

The investigation revealed that the victim fought off her alleged attacker with a knife that was hidden inside her car. Deputies said the woman told Pascual, "Please don't, I'm waiting for marriage." According to a report, when Pascual proceeded, the victim made a brilliant move.

"She said, 'Please, not here,' and they got up and went back to her car, where she was able to grab a knife that she had hidden," Sgt. Jones said. "For her to have the wits to stay calm and put herself in a position to save herself, my hats off to her."

Sgt. Jones said the victim stabbed Pascual repeatedly. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Pascual faces charges of burglary to an occupied conveyance with battery, attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.