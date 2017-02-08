School shooting threat at Lake Mary High School

- Officials with Seminole County Public Schools and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are investigating a threat scrawled on a bathroom wall at Lake Mary High School.

The threat read, "Monday February 13 2017 Bullets will fly don't show up you have been warned."

In a letter sent to parents, Lake Mary High School Principal Michael Kotkin said, "Please know that we are aware of the situation and law enforcement is investigating fully. At this point we believe this threat to be non-credible. However, as always, we are doing our due-diligence to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We treat any and all threats extremely seriously. Preventative measures will be in place along with added security as an extra precaution."

At this point, authorities are saying they do not believe the threat is credible.