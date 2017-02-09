Autopsy confirms body in shallow grave is that of missing Leesburg woman News Autopsy confirms body in shallow grave is that of missing Leesburg woman Lake County investigators on Thursday spent hours at the home of a woman whose body was found in a shallow grave on Wednesday evening.

Rubye Harrison James, 92, lived alone in her home at 2022 Edgewood Road in Leesburg. Deputies discovered that James and her car were missing while conducting a well-being check after she had not been seen or heard from since Monday.

"Once the deputies went into her home to check her well-being, it became pretty apparent rather quickly that something had gone awry," said Lt. John Herrell with the Sheriff's Office.

Hours later, deputies found the missing woman's 2016 Hyundai Veloster about four miles away, in the area of Snow Place in Leesburg. Then, a K-9 detected human remains in a nearby wooded area.

"It was a sheriff's K-9 that tracked from the area of the car, to the shallow grave, and that's when the discovery was made," Herrell said. "The way everything has played out, it is reasonable to expect that it is Mrs. James."

Nearly 20 hours later, an autopsy confirmed it was James. Authorities are not saying how she died.