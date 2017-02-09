You're losing your hearing and you don't even know it News You’re losing your hearing and you don’t even know it Think your hearing's pretty good? If you're an adult, aged 20 to 69, you should probably get it tested before answering.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, nearly a quarter of America’s adults have something called “audiometric notches” in their ears.

This condition suggests a high prevalence of noise-induced hearing loss. And the scariest part is, most of us don’t know we’re losing our hearing.

According to the CDC, "Almost one in four U.S. adults who reported excellent or good hearing had audiometric notches.”

So how can we fix this? The first thing we have to do is identify the source of the hearing loss. And it’s not coming from operating heavy equipment. We wear ear protection for that. The CDC says 20 million Americans are suffering hearing loss outside the workplace.

Concerts, sports arenas and yes, even your headphones are likely the culprits.

We know you’re turning them up to drown out Dan in the next cubicle over. But if you keep it up...soon you won’t be able to hear Jessica when she says her mom made cookies.