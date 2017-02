Tug boat leaks oil into Halifax River News Tug boat leaks oil into Halifax River The Coast Guard is responding to a tugboat oil spill on the Halifax River near Ormond-by-the-Sea. The tug Tutahaca was reported to be leaking bilge oil into the river Wednesday.

- The Coast Guard is responding to a tugboat oil spill on the Halifax River near Ormond-by-the-Sea. The tug Tutahaca was reported to be leaking bilge oil into the river Wednesday.

Marine Environmental Response and Sea Tow arrived on scene late Wednesday and deployed 600-feet of containment boom and more than 1,500-feet of absorbent boom around the affected area.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.