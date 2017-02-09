Bicyclist dead in hit-and-run crash in Lake County

FOX 35 News at 11 p.m.

Posted:Feb 09 2017 11:39PM EST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 12:02AM EST

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Lake County that occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.  The crash occurred on County Road 452 and Little Horse Drive.

A spokesperson with the FHP say the crash involved two vehicles and a man who was walking along the road with a bicycle.  The adult male bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.

"The first vehicle that struck the man walking his bicycle stopped. The second vehicle did not," said FHP Sgt. Kim Montes. 

Montes said witnesses described the hit-and-run vehicle as a small, red car with a headlight that is out.  It was last seen traveling southbound on CR-452.
 
Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
 
 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories