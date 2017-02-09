Bicyclist dead in hit-and-run crash in Lake County News Bicyclist dead in hit-and-run crash in Lake County Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Lake County that occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred on County Road 452 and Little Horse Drive.

- Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Lake County that occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred on County Road 452 and Little Horse Drive.

A spokesperson with the FHP say the crash involved two vehicles and a man who was walking along the road with a bicycle. The adult male bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.

"The first vehicle that struck the man walking his bicycle stopped. The second vehicle did not," said FHP Sgt. Kim Montes.

Montes said witnesses described the hit-and-run vehicle as a small, red car with a headlight that is out. It was last seen traveling southbound on CR-452.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).