Bicyclist dead in hit-and-run crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Lake County that occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred on County Road 452 and Little Horse Drive.
A spokesperson with the FHP say the crash involved two vehicles and a man who was walking along the road with a bicycle. The adult male bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.
"The first vehicle that struck the man walking his bicycle stopped. The second vehicle did not," said FHP Sgt. Kim Montes.