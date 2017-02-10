Arrests made in Leesburg woman's death News Arrests made in Leesburg woman's death Lake County investigators say two people have been arrested in the investigation into the death of a Leesburg woman.

- Lake County investigators say two people have been arrested in the investigation into the death of a Leesburg woman.

The body of Rubye Harrison James, 92, was discovered in a shallow grave on Wednesday. Authorities arrested Krystopher Laws, 21, and Joshua McClellan, 19, early Friday evening. Charges include first-degree murder and robbery.

Authorities say James lived alone in her home at 2022 Edgewood Road in Leesburg. Deputies discovered that James and her car were missing while conducting a well-being check after she had not been seen or heard from since Tuesday.

"Once the deputies went into her home to check her well-being, it became pretty apparent rather quickly that something had gone awry," said Lt. John Herrell with the Sheriff's Office.

Hours later, deputies found the missing woman's 2016 Hyundai Veloster about four miles away, in the area of Snow Place in Leesburg. Then, a K-9 detected human remains in a nearby wooded area. Autopsy results released on Thursday confirmed the body was that of James.

A $5,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.